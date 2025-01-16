The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jaguars WAG Hannah Ann Sluss looks dynamite in teal swimsuit

'The 'Bachelor' alum enjoys a well deserved day at the pool.

Joseph Galizia

Los Angeles Rams player Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater.
Los Angeles Rams player Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Hannah Ann Sluss is starting her 2025 with a trip to the Bahamas.

The famed "Bachelor" alumna and wife of Jacksonville Jaguars player Jake Funk shared a look at her time in the Caribbean on Thursday, January 16. Sluss can be seen wearing a breathtaking teal swimsuit and posing alongside a pool in the Instagram posts.

"Landed in my favorite place," she wrote before tagging Bahama Resortsthe resort where she is staying.

In a separate Instagram story, the 28-year-old reality star can be seen in the same teal swimsuit walking into the pool, adding that the resort would be a perfect place for someone to hold a bachelorette party.

Hannah Ann Sluss enjoys some time by a pool at a resort in the Bahamas. / Photo Credit: Hanna Ann Sluss on Instagram
Hannah Ann Sluss enjoys some time by a pool at a resort in the Bahamas. / Photo Credit: Hannah Ann Sluss on Instagram

Sluss captured the hearts of reality television fans everywhere after winning season 24 of "The Bachelor" in 2020. However, her engagement to Peter Weber, that season's bachelor, was eventually called off.

She and Funk started dating in the fall of 2021, the same year the football star was drafted into the NFL by the Los Angeles Rams. The happy couple first got together after Funk reached out to her via TikTok.

"What really stood out to me about him was he was the only guy that I have ever gone on a date with that didn't ask me about the show," Suss said in a 2022 TikTok video. "We were able to keep things private and really get to know each other."

Sluss and Funk were engaged in January 2023 and celebrated the event with an engagement moon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She documented the trip on Instagram as well.

On June 26, 2024, Sluss and Funk were married. 

She's continued to support his time in the NFL and has even donned a few gameday outfits that have gone viral due to her large social following.

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.