Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen has third baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen is officially a mom for the third time with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, as first reported by TMZ.
The supermodel, 44, including for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and Tom Brady's ex-wife is said to be "super happy" and that mom and baby are doing great. The sex of the baby and when she gave birth remain unclear.
Brady, 47, working as the lead analyst for FOX Sports at Super Bowl LIX, shares two children with Bündchen: Benjamin, 15, and Vivian 12.
In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina that ironically dropped at the same time as the Bundchen news broke, the NFL GOAT QB is not worried about his bumpy first year announcing games.
“I always thought it was gonna be a challenge and has certainly been that, and a very positive challenge,” Brady told Traina. ”Part of the experience of life is challenging yourself and getting outside your comfort zone to experience new things where it can be more of a transformational experience for you. To use your voice and your vision for a live television audience, there’s a lot of adrenaline in that. It was very different from when I played where I would see all these things, I just didn’t have to verbalize them. I knew subconsciously what to do and my body just took over because ultimately, that’s how I trained it.”
The former Victoria's Secret model started dating her Jiu-Jitsu instructor boyfriend in 2023, and just like her ex-husband, she's found her inner zen, captioning her Instagram post last week, "Happiness is an inside job. Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live. 🙏"
Congrats to Gisele and first-time dad Joaquim!
