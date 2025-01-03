Josie Canseco rings in 2025 with sizzling see-through dress
It's 2025 and Josie Canseco is back to doing what she does best –– modeling.
The daughter of retired MLB legend Jose Canseco shared a photo on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 2 while wearing a stunning dress. The 28-year-old donned a beige see-through gown that showed off her athletic physique and confidently posed with her hand over her midsection. Along with the picture, Josie gave a shout-out to the Revolve and HELSA clothing brands.
RELATED: Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco relationship timeline
Josie had herself quite an eventful 2024. In the fall she went viral on several occasions for her stylish fits, including a two-piece dress that had "fans going crazy." Aside from her social media victories, she continued to excel in her modeling career, which began back in 2018 after she debuted for Victoria's Secret.
2024 was also the year that Josie found love with ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The happy couple made things official in April of 2024, and have been smitten with one another ever since. Josie posted on New Year's Eve that she and Manziel shared a casual evening together alongside her dog.
Josie's latest fit proves that she doesn't plan on slowing down her momentum in 2025.
