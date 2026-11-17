Madison Beer and Justin Herbert weren't an obvious pairing at first, but the pop singer and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback have given fans lots to talk about since they were first linked in 2025.

Their relationship has played out in little moments, from a kiss before one of Herbert's games to dates at Lakers games and the World Series. They've also shared some sweet moments on social media.

The two added another big moment to the story when they announced their engagement this past summer. Even Herbert's teammates knew she was the "one."



Here's a look at how their romance came together.

Justin Herbert and Future Madison Beer: From Behind-the-Scenes Sightings to Game-Day Dates

Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) and girlfriend Madison Beer attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first reported look at Beer and Herbert together came on Aug. 17, 2025, when paparazzi photographed the pair getting close on the set of an upcoming music video. At the time, neither had confirmed a relationship, but the rumors didn't take long to pick up steam. US Weekly shared exclusive photos of the sighting.

By October, the two weren't keeping their affection a secret. On October 5, 2025 Beer was photographed kissing Herbert on the sidelines before the Chargers took on the Washington Commanders.

Their romance also started showing up at other sporting events. On Oct. 24, 2025 the couple sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where the Lakers came away with a 128-110 victory.





Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) and girlfriend Madison Beer attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



They reportedly attended a Chargers Halloween party the following night, then headed to Dodger Stadium on Oct. 27 2025 to watch the World Series.

Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and girlfriend Madison Beer attend game three of the 2025 MLB World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beer continued supporting Herbert as one of the NFL's WAGs at a Nov. 30 Chargers game against the Las Vegas Raiders, attending with her mother to celebrate her birthday. The Chargers won 31-14.

Sweet Birthday Messages Lead to Engagement News

By 2026, Herbert wasn't shy about letting people know how much Beer meant to him. For her 27th birthday on March 5, he shared photos of the couple on Instagram Stories, along with a heartfelt message.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person of all time ... you've changed my life forever," he wrote. He also added, "I am the luckiest guy alive."

The quarterback kept the sweet messages coming in April, sharing a photo with Beer and simply captioning it, "My world."

Then came the news fans had been waiting for. On July 28, Beer and Herbert announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post featuring photos from the proposal. The singer shared the exciting news with a short but adorable caption: "Meet my fiancé."

After months of game-day appearances, romantic photos and increasingly sweet public messages, the couple is officially heading toward marriage.



Herbert may be used to handling pressure on the football field, and the pressure is on for a win, but planning a wedding with a pop star should give him a whole new playbook.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect