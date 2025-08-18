The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Pop star Madison Beer spotted with NFL QB Justin Herbert fueling dating rumors

First it was Taylor Swift. Then Hailee Steinfeld, who married NFL MVP Josh Allen. Could Madison Beer now be joining them with the Los Angeles Chargers QB?

Matthew Graham

Madison Beer
Madison Beer / IMAGO/imageSPACE
In this story:

Not surprisingly, global pop icon Taylor Swift has started a trend. Date an NFL star.

While Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert might not be a household name to non-NFL fans, pop star Madison Beer certainly is.

Justin Herbert
Aug 7, 2025; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws the ball during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter, who was first discovered by Justin Bieber, sharing one of her YouTube covers, has since built up a hugely successful career as a music artist and influencer.

Madison Beer
Feb 2, 2025; Madison Beer at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Spotted on the set of her new music video together, the surprise guest, 6-foot-6 former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Herbert, was by her side.

The Grammy nominated artist was previously dating TikTok star Nick Austin, and briefly dated David Beckham's son Brooklyn.

The "Make You Mine" hitmaker has been open about her sexuality and mental health struggles growing up, and she too is a social media star, with 20.5 million TikTok and 40.1 million Instagram followers.

By comparison, Herbert, 27, has 626k Instagram followers, and the one-time Pro Bowler has been an analytics NFL QB darling ever since getting drafted out of Oregon No. 6 overall in the first round, but has yet to deliver in the clutch for the Chargers.

Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh
Aug 16, 2025; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh talks with quarterback Justin Herbert against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Second-year head coach Jim Harbaugh hopes to give him more support to make the offense more well balanced, but the season-ending injury of stud offensive lineman Rashawn Slater certainly doesn't help.

So are Beer and Herbert the latest NFL-pop star combo? Time will tell.

Madison Beer
Madison Beer / IMAGO/imageSPACE

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

