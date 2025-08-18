Pop star Madison Beer spotted with NFL QB Justin Herbert fueling dating rumors
Not surprisingly, global pop icon Taylor Swift has started a trend. Date an NFL star.
While Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert might not be a household name to non-NFL fans, pop star Madison Beer certainly is.
RELATED: 3 hidden clues on why Taylor Swift is Super Bowl LX halftime show performer
The 26-year-old singer-songwriter, who was first discovered by Justin Bieber, sharing one of her YouTube covers, has since built up a hugely successful career as a music artist and influencer.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld stuns in pink bikini for NFL season send off
Spotted on the set of her new music video together, the surprise guest, 6-foot-6 former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Herbert, was by her side.
The Grammy nominated artist was previously dating TikTok star Nick Austin, and briefly dated David Beckham's son Brooklyn.
The "Make You Mine" hitmaker has been open about her sexuality and mental health struggles growing up, and she too is a social media star, with 20.5 million TikTok and 40.1 million Instagram followers.
By comparison, Herbert, 27, has 626k Instagram followers, and the one-time Pro Bowler has been an analytics NFL QB darling ever since getting drafted out of Oregon No. 6 overall in the first round, but has yet to deliver in the clutch for the Chargers.
Second-year head coach Jim Harbaugh hopes to give him more support to make the offense more well balanced, but the season-ending injury of stud offensive lineman Rashawn Slater certainly doesn't help.
So are Beer and Herbert the latest NFL-pop star combo? Time will tell.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat