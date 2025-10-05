The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Madison Beer rocks Chargers fit kissing Justin Herbert pregame vs. Commanders

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert shares a sideline kiss with Madison Beer before facing the Commanders in Week 5.

Emily Bicks

Justin Herbert's girlfriend, Madison Beer.
Justin Herbert's girlfriend, Madison Beer. / IMAGO/imageSPACE
The Los Angeles Chargers look to get back into the win column when they face the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Co. fell 21-18 to the New York Giants last week, marking their first loss of the season. While it won't be easy to defeat Washington with quarterback Jayden Daniels back in to start, Herbert has his good luck charm in the stands.

Herbert's girlfriend, Madison Beer, returned to SoFi Stadium to cheer on the 27-year-old quarterback in Week 5.

Madison Beer
March 2, 2025: Madison Beer attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Hebert and Beer were first linked in August after he was spotted visiting the "Yes, Baby" singer on the set of her latest music video.

The Grammy-nominated artist and Herbert appeared to be an official couple while heading to a friend's house while holding a bottle of wine just one week later.

After the Chargers upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, the 6-foot-6 quarterback and Herbert were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles

However, Beer and Herbert left no doubt that they were in a romantic relationship before the Commanders-Chargers game kicked off on Sunday.

Beer kept things casual for the primetime afternoon matchup, rocking a Chargers jacket and jeans. She gave Herbert to good luck kisses before he ran onto the field.

Entering Week 5, Herbert has completed 63.8% of his passes for 1,063 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Justin Herbert
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images




Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

