Madison Beer rocks Chargers fit kissing Justin Herbert pregame vs. Commanders
The Los Angeles Chargers look to get back into the win column when they face the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 5.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Co. fell 21-18 to the New York Giants last week, marking their first loss of the season. While it won't be easy to defeat Washington with quarterback Jayden Daniels back in to start, Herbert has his good luck charm in the stands.
Herbert's girlfriend, Madison Beer, returned to SoFi Stadium to cheer on the 27-year-old quarterback in Week 5.
RELATED: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his girlfriend before Chargers MNF game
Hebert and Beer were first linked in August after he was spotted visiting the "Yes, Baby" singer on the set of her latest music video.
The Grammy-nominated artist and Herbert appeared to be an official couple while heading to a friend's house while holding a bottle of wine just one week later.
After the Chargers upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, the 6-foot-6 quarterback and Herbert were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles
RELATED: Jaxson Dart, Madison Beer origin story found after fake post dissing Justin Herbert
However, Beer and Herbert left no doubt that they were in a romantic relationship before the Commanders-Chargers game kicked off on Sunday.
Beer kept things casual for the primetime afternoon matchup, rocking a Chargers jacket and jeans. She gave Herbert to good luck kisses before he ran onto the field.
Entering Week 5, Herbert has completed 63.8% of his passes for 1,063 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup