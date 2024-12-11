Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin looks way better in his clothes
Some couples share kisses, others share clothes. Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk fall into the latter category — specifically because Kristin keeps stealing threads from the NFL star.
Kristin, 30, posted a new photo via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 11, showing herself dressed head to toe in her hubby's clothes and joking that she constantly takes his attire without asking. This included the 49ers' fullback's oversized green coat and long black sweatpants. She did add a few of her own items in there, like her green undershorts and sizzling black top.
Kristin is no stranger to looking good. The fashion designer is constantly stealing the show on NFL weekends with her slick gameday looks. Her latest outfit, which she wore at the 49ers stomping of the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 8, was a throwback to the iconic Tom Cruise film, Risky Business.
RELATED: Kristin Juszczyk goes ‘risky business with heels’ for 49ers fit vs. Bears
Whether Kristin's outfits help Kyle and the 49ers win is another story. The team currently holds a 6-7 record, but are only two games back in the NFC West, and are still viable for a Wild Card spot. If the team does manage to return to the postseason, there's no telling what clothing Kristin may steal from Kyle.
