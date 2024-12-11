The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin looks way better in his clothes

The NFL WAG knows how to pose with the best of them, even if she's wearing attire that belongs to her hubby.

Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom made jacket in show of her support for her husband San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (not pictured) before the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.
Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom made jacket in show of her support for her husband San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (not pictured) before the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.

Some couples share kisses, others share clothes. Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk fall into the latter category —  specifically because Kristin keeps stealing threads from the NFL star.

Kristin, 30, posted a new photo via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 11, showing herself dressed head to toe in her hubby's clothes and joking that she constantly takes his attire without asking. This included the 49ers' fullback's oversized green coat and long black sweatpants. She did add a few of her own items in there, like her green undershorts and sizzling black top.

Kristin Juszczyk shares a photo on Instagram in her husband, 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk's clothes / Photo Credit: Kristin Juszczyk on Instagram

Kristin is no stranger to looking good. The fashion designer is constantly stealing the show on NFL weekends with her slick gameday looks. Her latest outfit, which she wore at the 49ers stomping of the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 8, was a throwback to the iconic Tom Cruise film, Risky Business.

RELATED: Kristin Juszczyk goes ‘risky business with heels’ for 49ers fit vs. Bears

Whether Kristin's outfits help Kyle and the 49ers win is another story. The team currently holds a 6-7 record, but are only two games back in the NFC West, and are still viable for a Wild Card spot. If the team does manage to return to the postseason, there's no telling what clothing Kristin may steal from Kyle.

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.