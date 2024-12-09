49ers Revive 2023 Version to Stomp Out the Bears
Is it 2023?
Because that is exactly how the San Francisco 49ers looked like today. The 49ers revive their 2023 version to stomp out the Chicago Bears. It was insane to see the 49ers play at an elite level in all phases of the game.
Sure, it was against the lowly Bears, but the 49ers hadn't shown any capability of playing an amazing game on both sides of the ball. It didn't matter who the opponent was. The 49ers were always playing below their standard and shooting themselves in the foot.
That wasn't the case today. They didn't shoot themselves in the foot, They didn't play down to their opponent. They played the standard of football that we've all been accustomed to seeing from them -- swarming on defense and electrifying on offense.
Brock Purdy was on fire from the very first snap, Jauan Jennings continued his dominant season, George Kittle was a monster, and the defense was suffocating. The 49ers can use this game to build off of. A ton of momentum was created against the Bears and should be used when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.
If they can do that, they will find themselves back with an even win/loss record at 7-7. Suddenly, the playoffs become feasible after months of depressing and insufferable football. There is a chance here for the 49ers after all. It's a matter of if they can fully buy into it and lock in.
Again, I get that it was against the Bears. They've been putrid all season long. But the 49ers haven't been able to put lesser teams like the Bears away and look elite against them. Maybe this is where they start to make their run. I don't want to get anyone their hopes up. The only way to see if this team really is creating momentum and waking up is how they play against the Rams.
Don't rule out the 49ers yet cause they might still have some fight left.