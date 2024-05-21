20 unbelievable Josh Allen stats for his 28th birthday
Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen turns 28 years old today, so as a gift to Bills Mafia, we’ve assembled 20 unbelievable stats that paint an effective picture of just how extraordinary the signal-caller is.
1: 3rd in franchise passing yards
Allen has already risen to third on the list of Buffalo’s all-time leading passers with 22,703 yards, trailing only Jim Kelly (35,467) and Joe Ferguson (27,590). The Bills have taken the field for 64 professional seasons; Allen has only played in six of them, and he’s already third in passing yards. That’s pretty good.
2: 3rd in franchise passing touchdowns
The quarterback also ranks third in franchise history in passing touchdowns with 167, again trailing Kelly (237) and Ferguson (181). He’s only 14 away from matching Ferguson, and he’ll likely do so midway through the 2024 campaign. It likely won’t be long until he usurps Kelly.
3: 7th in franchise rushing yards
Allen’s power and ability as a runner is what makes the signal-caller as dynamic of a player as he is; he’s rushed for 3,611 yards throughout his six years in Buffalo, which is already good for seventh in franchise history. He’s only 239 yards away from cracking the top five and will likely do so early next season. He needs to hit 5,647 career rushing yards to usurp Fred Jackson as the team’s third all-time leading rusher—this doesn’t seem like a possibility, but an inevitability.
4: 3rd in franchise rushing touchdowns
Allen is already third in franchise history in rushing touchdowns with 53, trailing Thurman Thomas (65) and O.J. Simpson (57). He’ll likely leap over both players in the upcoming campaign.
5: Best single passing season in franchise history
The 4,544 yards Allen threw for in the 2020 NFL season is the most ever accumulated in a single year by a Buffalo quarterback.
6: 4 out of the 5 best passing seasons in franchise history
Going off that, Allen accounts for four out of the five best seasons ever constructed by a Bills quarterback, ranking first (2020, 4,544 yards), second (2021, 4,407 yards), fourth (2023, 4,306 yards), and fifth (2022, 4,283 yards) in passing yards thrown for in a single season by a Buffalo signal-caller.
7: Most passing touchdowns in a single season
Allen threw for 37 touchdowns in the 2020 NFL season, the most ever by a Bills quarterback in a single season.
8: 4 out of the 5 top passing touchdown seasons in franchise history
The quarterback accounts for four out of the top five passing touchdown seasons in franchise history, ranking first (2020, 37), second (2021, 36), third (2022, 35), and fifth (2023, 29).
9: Best single-season passer rating in Buffalo history
The 107.2 passer rating posted by Allen in the 2020 season is the best ever assembled by a Buffalo signal-caller in a single season.
10: 2nd most rushing touchdowns in a single season in franchise history
Allen, again, is just as dangerous on the ground as he is through the air. The 15 touchdowns he ran for in the 2023 season is the second most ever in a single year by a Buffalo player, trailing only O.J. Simpson in 1975 (16).
11: Most games with a passing and rushing touchdown in a single season
To go off his dual-threat ability, Allen set an NFL record in the 2023 NFL season by recording at least one passing and one rushing touchdown in 11 games. The previous record was held by Kyler Murray, who scored both through the air and on the ground in nine games in 2020.
12: Only player in NFL history with four-straight 40+ touchdown seasons
Allen has totaled over 40 touchdowns in each of the past four seasons. He is the only player in NFL history to account for over 40 touchdowns in four consecutive years.
13: Playoff perfection
Allen helmed a “perfect game” in Buffalo’s 2021 Wild-Card Round win over the New England Patriots; the team scored touchdowns on every drive (sans the final kneel-down-centric possession), gained yards on 49 of 51 plays, and never faced a fourth down in the 47-17 win. Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns in the game, never even taking a sack.
14: 2nd in total yardage through 10 playoff starts
The 3,302 total yards Allen has accounted for throughout his first 10 playoff starts is the second most by a quarterback in NFL history over the same span, per @17for6 on X.
15: 2nd in total touchdowns through 10 playoff starts
The 27 touchdowns Allen has totaled through his first 10 playoff starts is the second most by any NFL quarterback over the same span, per @17for6 on X.
16: Lowest interception percentage through 10 playoff starts
Allen has thrown for just four interceptions throughout his 10 playoff games. His 1.1% interception percentage through 10 playoff starts is the lowest ever posted by an NFL quarterback throughout the same span, per @17for6 on X.
17: Bringing team success
Buffalo has won double-digit games in 18 seasons. Allen has been at the helm of five of them.
18: AFC East dominance
Buffalo has won the AFC East in four consecutive seasons with Allen at the helm. This matches a franchise record (1988–1991).
19: Only Buffalo QB with NFL MVP votes in 3 seasons
Josh Allen is the only quarterback in Buffalo history to earn NFL MVP votes in three separate seasons (2020, 2022, 2023). Jim Kelly previously earned MVP votes in 1990 and 1991.
20: He's only 28
Allen is well on his way to re-writing the Bills' history books, and he's only 28. Buffalo fans still have several more years of Allen's prime to enjoy.
So happy birthday, Josh—we hope your day is as good as (most) Sundays are in Western New York thanks to your presence.