Kendrick Lamar owns Drake: Serena Williams' 'hometown' burn at 2024 ESPYs
Last night’s (July 11) ESPYs was a night for the books. Many big-name athletes and celebrities came together to celebrate a year of athletic excellence. But equally as intense as these sports is the rap game, and not even the award show’s host, seven-time Wimbledon singles champion Serena Williams, wants smoke with a certain rapper.
During her opening monlogue, Williams shared some important lessons she’s learned over the past year, including one she learned vicariously through a couple of the biggest rappers.
“If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar,” Williams said He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they’re gonna Forrest Gump him: ‘Seats taken!’”
And it tracks that Williams would be team Lamar. After all, he did have her back on his Drake diss track “Not Like Us,” as he issued him a warning, saying “from Alondra down to Central, better not speak on Serena.” This particular line was a response to a 2022 Drake song called “Middle of the Ocean,” on which, Drake name-checked Williams, and called her husband Alexis Ohanian a “groupie.”
With an alliance formed between Lamar and Williams, it’s safe to say the city of Compton has her back. And that Drake won’t be bouncing back from this anytime soon.
You can see a clip of Williams’ monologue above.
