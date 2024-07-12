Nick Saban Wins 'Icon Award' at ESPYS
Former Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was named the recipient of the "Icon Award" at the 2024 ESPYS on Thursday night.
Alabama 2009 Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young presented the award.
Saban was hired by the University of Alabama in 2007 and has led the Crimson Tide program to six National Championships (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020) and 11 Southeastern Conference title. He oversaw the program's first four Heisman Trophy winners in Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith and Bryce Young.
On Jan. 10, he retired from coaching with a college record of 292-71-1 with 201 of those victories coming at the University of Alabama.
The 72-year old coach was known as a prolific recruiter, having gone 16 consecutive seasons with a top-five recruiting class according to 247Sports.
Saban produced 47 NFL first round draft picks during his tenure at the Capstone after no players were drafted at all from the program he initially took over in 2007.
Prior to Thursday night, Alabama football had won three ESPY Awards, with the first being when Tyrone Prothro’s catch vs. Southern Mississippi claimed the "Best Play" award in 2005, the second being when Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith was named the "Best Male College Athlete" in 2021 and the aforementioned Young was also the recipient of that same honor in 2022.
Late 1990s Alabama great running back Shaun Alexander also thrived while in the NFL, as in 2006, the Seattle Seahawk won the "Best Record-Breaking Performance" award after rushing for the most touchdowns in a single season in NFL history (27). That said, then-San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson won the same award the next year after breaking Alexander's short-lived record.
The aforementioned Ingram and 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry were previously named nominees for the "Best Male College Athlete," but the awards went to other NCAA standouts. The Crimson Tide football team was also nominated for the "Best Game Award" in 2021 after Young led Alabama past Auburn in a 24-22 quadruple overtime thriller and softball's Jackie Traina was also nominated as the "Best Female College Athlete" in 2012.
