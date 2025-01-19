Eagles' Darius Slay’s wife slays in custom kelly green pants for Rams snow game
The Philadelphia Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday afternoon with a place in the NFC Championship on the line.
Despite the frigid temperatures and snow, fans are showing out for the big game.
One person who brought their A-game to Lincoln Financial Field was Jennifer Slay, the wife of Eagles six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay.
MORE: Commanders Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie rocks giant fur coat, custom skirt
Jennifer lived up to her last name and pulled up to the Linc in an incredible custom fit proudly representing her husband and Philly.
The custom pants were designed by Kelly Daley, who designed gameday fits for the likes of Simone Biles and 49ers WAG Sydney Warner during the season.
"Always have to get my Eagles girlies right!!! Can't wait to see the look today," Kelly wrote on Instagram.
MORE: Commanders' Zane Gonzalez's wife Lizzy swoons over kicker's NFL playoff heroics
Despite the weather, Jennifer still pulled up in style and went the extra mile to keep her fit clean and dry.
MORE: Derrick Henry's gf Adrianna Rivas swoons over 'my man,' Ravens playoffs
Sometimes you just have to tough it out in the name of fashion.
The winner of Sunday afternoon's showdown between the Eagles and Rams will advance to the NFC Championship where they will find themselves taking on the Washington Commanders just one game away from the Super Bowl.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day
$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think
Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida