Eagles' Darius Slay’s wife slays in custom kelly green pants for Rams snow game

Jennifer Slay, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay, turned up with an incredible custom fit for the NFL Playoff showdown against the LA Rams.

Josh Sanchez

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay leaves the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay leaves the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday afternoon with a place in the NFC Championship on the line.

Despite the frigid temperatures and snow, fans are showing out for the big game.

One person who brought their A-game to Lincoln Financial Field was Jennifer Slay, the wife of Eagles six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay.

Jennifer lived up to her last name and pulled up to the Linc in an incredible custom fit proudly representing her husband and Philly.

Jennifer Slay, NFL WAGs, Philadelphia Eagles, Darius Slay
Jennifer Slay / Instagram

The custom pants were designed by Kelly Daley, who designed gameday fits for the likes of Simone Biles and 49ers WAG Sydney Warner during the season.

"Always have to get my Eagles girlies right!!! Can't wait to see the look today," Kelly wrote on Instagram.

Despite the weather, Jennifer still pulled up in style and went the extra mile to keep her fit clean and dry.

Jennifer Slay, NFL WAGs, Philadelphia Eagles, Darius Slay
Jennifer Slay / Instagram

Jennifer Slay, NFL WAGs, Philadelphia Eagles, Darius Slay
Jennifer Slay / Instagram

Sometimes you just have to tough it out in the name of fashion.

The winner of Sunday afternoon's showdown between the Eagles and Rams will advance to the NFC Championship where they will find themselves taking on the Washington Commanders just one game away from the Super Bowl.

