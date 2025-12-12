41-year-old Lindsey Vonn breaks down crying winning World Cup race before Olympics

Don't call it a comeback, you say?

At 41 years old, Lindsey Vonn is trying to defy Father Time to make a Cinderella return to glory at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

And that dream became closer to reality as the American queen of downhill skiing won a World Cup race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, making history as the oldest winner ever.

Dec. 12, 2025; Lindsey Vonn becomes the oldest winner of a World Cup downhill event at 41 years old. | IMAGO / Bildagentur Monn

When the eight-time World Cup downhill champion and 2010 Olympic gold medalist stood atop the podium with the National Anthem playing, Vonn couldn't hold back the tears.

Just around the corner are the Winter Olympics in February, when Vonn can become an American darling again with the entire country watching every four years.

While a superstar on the World Cup circuit, the Olympics have been a bit of a disappointment for Vonn, with only two other bronze medals to go along with the gold, albeit the first American to ever win the downhill gold.

“I felt good this summer," Vonn said after today's win. "But I wasn’t sure how fast I was. I guess I know now how fast I am.”

Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

The AP's Graham Dunbar described her victory today as "stunningly fast." If that's the case, getting on the podium in Milan feels like it's achievable, returning to the big time after getting titanium implants in her right knee to come out of retirement.

So watch out world, the United States' queen of skiing is back, still with something to prove at 41 years old.

Lindsey Vonn | IMAGO / MediaPunch

