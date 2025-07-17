Lindsey Vonn has strong words after viral dress wardrobe malfunction at the ESPYs
Lindsey Vonn may have accidentally had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2025 ESPYs, but she isn't just taking it in stride — she's emphasizing her strength.
On Wednesday, July 16, the gold medal skiier hit the red carpet at the awards show, during which she showed up in a chocolate strapless frock that boasted a riqué, hip-high slit, with just a hint of a side seam of her underwear.
At one point on the carpet, Vonn's dress got slightly twisted, with the slit migrating towards the front, leaving one bare leg completely exposed. The Olympic athlete made quick work of strategically placing her clutch in front of herself, as to not entirely expose her underwear.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers reacts to girlfriend Azzi Fudd's sizzling ESPYs dress after Wings game
On Thursday, July 16, Vonn — who later changed into a beaded, 1920s-esque dress for the ceremony — uploaded a series of photos from the night, during which she joked about the wardrobe mishap ... while sending a strong message to all female athletes.
"Strong and feminine… Doesn’t have to be one or the other. We can be both 💃🏼💪🏻 just be you," she wrote, before quipping: "And no…. I didn’t skip leg day 😉."
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shows off fire-red dress in Kobe ESPYs throwback moment
Vonn was up for Best Comeback Athlete at the awards show, an honor that ultimately went to Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, who famously won the individual all-around gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics after kidney disease kept her sidelined at Auburn.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’