Lindsey Vonn towers over Simone Biles in all-black fits Olympic champs rendezvous
It was a meet-up of Olympic champions at Lindsey Vonn’s big celebration this week. On Tuesday, July 15, the decorated ski racer celebrated 20 years as a Red Bull athlete at a special party — with several other winners in attendance.
RELATED: Olympic champ Simone Biles not-so-subtly flexes GOAT necklace in bikini selfie
Fellow Olympian Simone Biles was one of the many people who showed out to celebrate Von, and the two linked up for a special photo opp. Vonn is wearing a lowcut black top and matching leather shirt, completing the look with a gold chain. Meanwhile, the Olympic gymnast is wearing a leather dress, and a diamond necklace reading “Owens” — a special dedication to her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.
In the photo, their height difference is quite noticeable, as Vonn is 5-foot-10, and Biles is 4-foot-8. Still, there was no method to measure the love Vonn surely felt that night.
Also in attendance were former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Matt Leinart, skateboarder Ryan Sheckler, and more, as evidenced by a carousel shared to Vonn’s Instagram page.
“When you have good people supporting you, the whole journey is so much better!!,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Thank you for always believing in me… who would have thought I’d be here 20 years later.”
RELATED: LSU gymnast Zoe Miller and Simone Biles twinning in matching hoodies
Here’s to 20 more years!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’