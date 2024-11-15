49ers WAG Olivia Culpo, model sister get ‘Christmas cozy’ in matching pajamas
While Christian McCaffrey is back for the San Francisco 49ers, his viral model wife Olivia Culpo is right there with him crushing her fit game.
McCaffrey returned last Sunday in a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Culpo was there cheering him on in a low-cut tank top and stealing some of his thunder.
The 32-year-old beauty has also recently been seen in a naughty Dorthy costume for Halloween, and foraging in her lingerie at the house.
RELATED: Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo’s $14.5 million George Clooney mansion
Culpo let loose for her younger model, actress, and influencer sister Sophia Culpo’s 28th birthday celebration by having a Christmas party early — in their Christmas pajamas. The photos came out as glorious as you’d expect
RELATED: Cameron Brink wows in fire-red pajamas for cozy bed pose
They even took some birthday shots out of a ski, or a “shotski.”
That looks like a good time.
Culpo and McCaffrey have been dating since 2019 and married on June 29 in Culpo’s home state of Rhode Island in a spectacular wedding extravaganza filled with all kinds of festivities.
The 49ers return home to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and no doubt Culpo will bring the fire fit with her. Hey, those pajamas are 49ers colors so she could just wear those.
