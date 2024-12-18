Olivia Culpo and her sisters are a trio of angels as 49ers WAG poses for holiday tradition
The holiday season is here, and no one is as ecstatic about upholding traditions as Olivia Culpo.
The 32-year-old model, who is married to NFL superstar Christian McCaffrey, dropped a new Instagram post showcasing a yearly Christmas tradition that she shares with her sisters: Aurora and Sophia. The siblings got together for their annual Christmas Card photo shoot, and all three dressed to impress.
In the photo, Culpo can be seen wearing a black dress with a red gift bow at the center. Meanwhile, Sophia rocked a leopard top and black mini skirt, while Aurora donned a long red floral dress.
The post, which has already been viewed over 380K times, got a lot of love in the comments section from Culpo's 5.5 million Instagram followers.
One person wrote, "Obsessed."
"Love this," gushed a second person.
A third person shared their holiday cheer and wrote, "Merry Christmas."
RELATED: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo, model sister get ‘Christmas cozy’ in matching pajamas
Culpo commonly posts on social media, both due to her work as a model and her affinity for draping in some killer gameday fits when it's time for McCaffrey and his San Francisco 49ers to take the field.
Unfortunately, Culpo won't be seeing her hubby on the sideline for the rest of the 2024-2025 NFL season. The former Offensive Player of the Year tore his PCL during the December 1 game against the Buffalo Bills, an injury that is expected to keep him out a minimum of six weeks. Culpo did write a post for McCaffery, detailing how proud she was of him for remaining strong during this tough break.
