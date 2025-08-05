7-foot Karl-Anthony Towns has baseball skills Yankees could use
Most professional athletes trying to show off baseball skills goes horribly wrong.
So when a video resurfaced again on social media of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, a lifelong Yankees fan (even though he's sporting a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey in this clip), showing off his baseball skills, it's ridiculously impressive.
A 7-foot dude moving around that effortlessly, especially with his defensive skills, is something that the Bronx Bombers could certainly use. (Not shown, horrible base running. Although with KAT, horrible foul trouble is a similar trait.)
As far as KAT's day job for the Knicks, it's been relatively quiet lately as trade rumors have been swirling throughout the offseason with his bloated salary in only the second year of his four-year, $220 million contract extension, including a player option for the final season at $61 million.
Towns is a dual citizen between the United States and the Dominican Republic, so baseball is very much in his blood. As the 29-year-old, five-time NBA All-Star said, "Baseball was my first love."
Knicks fans are hoping that KAT can take his meal-ticket profession to the next level in a weak Eastern Conference next season, especially being paid like a franchise cornerstone - not throwing a football on the beach in Malibu with Aaron Rodgers.
