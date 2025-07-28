Odd NFL star Aaron Rodgers trains with equally odd NBA star in hilarious beach photo
Aaron Rodgers is the MVP for most polarizing player in the NFL.
The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise quarterback still has to win over the locker room at training camp, like veteran safety Deshon Elliott, who apologized yesterday for his comments in the offseason to "leave his a** in the retirement home." Rodgers is 41.
Then off the field, the four-time, actual, NFL MVP makes it awkward for everyone talking about his secret wife Brittani, and yet still refusing to prove that she actually exists.
Luckily his personal trainer Ryan Capretta in Malibu, California, the swanky LA suburb along the coast where the stealth newlywed spends much of his spare time, has his back, posting on Instagram over the weekend a testimonial about his character.
"So many have things to say about him without knowing him, but from someone that actually knows him, here’s what I’ll say….
From day one, he never wanted to be treated different — always wanted to train like an athlete not just a quarterback. In this era, where everyone is a guru and wanting to be different, he was always just one of the guys.
A model of consistency and intensity every single year! Leadership and work ethic without having to show the world what he is doing."
The trainer of many professional athletes then goes on to say many of those folks would say the same, and one name, with a photo of them playing football on the beach, is especially hilarious given they have a similar reputation of being quirky: New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. (Towns also liked this specific post.)
Towns is a very polarizing figure for Knicks fans, and while he does have a very present longtime partner in fashion influencer, and former reality star, Jordyn Woods, he too frustrates the heck out of the Garden faithful, especially only on the second year of his monster $220 million extension, with a player option for the final year at a cool $61 million.
So in a pro sports oddball marriage, this one feels perfect.
