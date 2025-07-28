The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Odd NFL star Aaron Rodgers trains with equally odd NBA star in hilarious beach photo

In what can only be described as a professional sports perfect match, the Pittsburgh Steelers polarizing franchise QB now trains with his NBA equivalent.

Matthew Graham

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers is the MVP for most polarizing player in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise quarterback still has to win over the locker room at training camp, like veteran safety Deshon Elliott, who apologized yesterday for his comments in the offseason to "leave his a** in the retirement home." Rodgers is 41.

RELATED: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals more about secret marriage to wife Brittani

Aaron Rodgers
Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Then off the field, the four-time, actual, NFL MVP makes it awkward for everyone talking about his secret wife Brittani, and yet still refusing to prove that she actually exists.

Luckily his personal trainer Ryan Capretta in Malibu, California, the swanky LA suburb along the coast where the stealth newlywed spends much of his spare time, has his back, posting on Instagram over the weekend a testimonial about his character.

RELATED: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Aaron Rodgers
Rick Wood / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So many have things to say about him without knowing him, but from someone that actually knows him, here’s what I’ll say….

From day one, he never wanted to be treated different — always wanted to train like an athlete not just a quarterback. In this era, where everyone is a guru and wanting to be different, he was always just one of the guys.

A model of consistency and intensity every single year! Leadership and work ethic without having to show the world what he is doing."

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn has surprising revelations about Steelers QB

The trainer of many professional athletes then goes on to say many of those folks would say the same, and one name, with a photo of them playing football on the beach, is especially hilarious given they have a similar reputation of being quirky: New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. (Towns also liked this specific post.)

RELATED: Jordyn Woods rocks next-level cowboy fit at Beyoncé show without Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns, Aaron Rodgers
Karl-Anthony Towns and Aaron Rodgers train together in Malibu, California. / Proactive Sports Performance/Instagram

Towns is a very polarizing figure for Knicks fans, and while he does have a very present longtime partner in fashion influencer, and former reality star, Jordyn Woods, he too frustrates the heck out of the Garden faithful, especially only on the second year of his monster $220 million extension, with a player option for the final year at a cool $61 million.

So in a pro sports oddball marriage, this one feels perfect.

Aaron Rodgers
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

