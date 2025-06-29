Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to Knicks Dawn Staley HC report making fun of him
The New York Knicks made waves on Saturday with a report they reached out to South Carolina women’s basketball’s Dawn Staley for the vacant head coach position after firing Tom Thibodeau following losing the Eastern Conference Finals. A star of the team had to make fun of himself after a hilarious post surfaced after the news.
Staley has turned the South Carolina Gamecocks into a national powerhouse, winning three national championships in 2017, 2022, and 2024. They also were the runner-ups last season.
The 55-year-old Staley would be the first female head coach in NBA history if that happened. She was a star for the Virginia Cavaliers in college, and then was in the WNBA with the Charlotte Sting and the Houston Comets before playing overseas.
As expected, social media exploded with the report and one reaction made fun of Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns’ perpensity to get into foul trouble, saying this would be Staley’s reaction to KAT getting his fifth foul.
Towns couldn’t help but laugh at this post.
A lot is up in the air in Knicks land, but it’s definitely going to be an eventful offseason whether or not Staley comes aboard. In the meantime, Towns and his future five fouls can get back to enjoying his offseason with girlfriend Jordyn Woods.
