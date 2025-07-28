Jordyn Woods rocks next-level cowboy fit at Beyoncé show without Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods was always a hit with her fits during her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns’ New York Knicks games, but her offseason look for a Beyoncé concert may have topped them all.
The couple moved to New York from the Minnesota Timberwolves last season and certainly enjoyed the Big Apple lifestyle as the 7-foot NBA star and the reality TV personality were seen out in New York gear.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia go cowgirl twins in Beyoncé concert selfie
Woods and Towns celebrated their five-year dating anniversary in May while the Knicks season was still going on where she was turning heads in fits like calling out the haters in this custom look, and even being so bold as rocking the wrong team’s color before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Since the season ended, her fit game hasn’t stopped like her black dress perfection, and her “recharge” vacation look in a tropical location.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles goes next-level cowboy fit for Beyoncé concert
Woods next hit up Las Vegas, Nevada, for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour where she went next-level with her look.
She definitely seemed to be enjoying her time for a girls night out without Towns and crushed yet another look like she did all season and has been this offseason.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip