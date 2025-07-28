The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordyn Woods rocks next-level cowboy fit at Beyoncé show without Karl-Anthony Towns

The girlfriend of the New York Knicks star crushes her look for the concert in Las Vegas.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods
Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods / IMAGO/Future Image

Jordyn Woods was always a hit with her fits during her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns’ New York Knicks games, but her offseason look for a Beyoncé concert may have topped them all.

The couple moved to New York from the Minnesota Timberwolves last season and certainly enjoyed the Big Apple lifestyle as the 7-foot NBA star and the reality TV personality were seen out in New York gear.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Yankees game. / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Woods and Towns celebrated their five-year dating anniversary in May while the Knicks season was still going on where she was turning heads in fits like calling out the haters in this custom look, and even being so bold as rocking the wrong team’s color before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

NBA WAG Jordyn Woods at the NBA All-Star Game
NBA WAG Jordyn Woods at the NBA All-Star Game / Jordyn Woods / Instagram

Since the season ended, her fit game hasn’t stopped like her black dress perfection, and her “recharge” vacation look in a tropical location.

Woods next hit up Las Vegas, Nevada, for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour where she went next-level with her look.

She definitely seemed to be enjoying her time for a girls night out without Towns and crushed yet another look like she did all season and has been this offseason.

Jordyn Woods and friend
Jordyn Woods (left) and friend / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Published
