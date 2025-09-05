A.J. Brown rolls up to Eagles-Cowboys game in elite whip after driving a Honda before
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is a different dude. He was seen reading a book on the sidelines in the middle of a game last season, and pulled up in a Honda Accord in January for a playoff game. Maybe winning the Super Bowl changed him because he showed up for the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday in an elite whip.
The 28-year-old Brown is on a $96-million contract extension he signed in 2024 so he can afford nice things, which was surprising when he rolled up to the Divisional Playoff game vs. the Los Angeles Rams in the modest automobile.
For Thursday night’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Brown strolled in as a Super Bowl champ and in a Rolls-Royce with a personal driver.
That’s a baller suit and bag he’s got with him, too.
Brown had a down season last year by his standards with 67 catches, 1079 yards and just seven touchdowns. In the Super Bowl vs the Kansas City Chiefs he had 3 grabs for 43 yards and a touchdown.
It’s a new season and a new-look AJ Brown. Eagles fans hope he’s back to his older self, though, on the field to go with his new ride.
