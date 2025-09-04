Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder goes Cowboys 'stars' fit matching sister Hanna
The Cavinder twins are ready for football season - well at least the NFL, maybe not their alma mater Miami Hurricanes so much.
Haley Cavinder is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, and her twin sister Hanna, who broke up with Canes starting quarterback Carson Beck at about the same time the one-time Pro Bowler put a ring on it, joined her as the two showed off their America's Team inspired "star" fits as they were about to head into very hostile territory at the Linc.
Both are attending the NFL Kickoff Game which has the Cowboys taking on their hated NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, who are the reigning Super Bowl champions and heavy favorites, especially after the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade.
The luckier-in-love Cavinder showed off an all-black custom fit, where the one-of-a-kind "Ferguson" pants were the "star" of the show, pun intended.
Haley had some hidden gems when she turned around, showing off her fiancé's name across the back of the black leather pants and an "87" on the shoelace-strap top.
Hanna's was understandably a little more subdued in a custom giant star denim crop top with matching pants, since obviously she wanted her sister to have the spotlight for the big NFL opening night showdown.
Let's hope the twin sisters, who are both rocking high heels as well, only did that for the cameras and have more comfortable shoes for all the walking they'll have to do to get into Lincoln Financial Field.
And also lots of running possibly if Eagles fans, many of whom have been drinking all day, decide to get unruly, as is usually their charm with Brotherly Love hospitality. (I can say that, I'm from Philly.)
Haley had the same mindset, also posting the two of them warming up to bolt, with the caption, "send us a prayer."
