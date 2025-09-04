Jalen Hurts shows off biceps, odd mock turtleneck for Eagles-Cowboys pregame fit
Jalen Hurts arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday for the first time in the regular season since winning the Super Bowl MVP. He did so flexing his muscles along the way in an odd-looking shirt.
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback brought the City of Brotherly Love its second Super Bowl after he led the way in a demolition of the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX where the 40-22 final score wasn’t even indicative of how dominant it was. Hurts threw for 221 yards with two touchdowns, and rushed for 72 yards with another score.
RELATED: Why Jalen Hurts' amazing Shedeur Sanders gesture is huge surprise
It’s back to 0-0 where all 32 teams believe they have a shot at what Hurts and the Eagles now are defending. It starts at the Link when the Eagles take on their division rivals the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game tonight.
Hurts, who is known for his stylish entrances like his French beret look for the NFC Championship game, showed off his biceps in an odd mock turtleneck where he strutted in full of confidence.
RELATED: Jalen Hurts’ wife Bry wears NFC East rival color for Met Gala fit in married debut
The 27-year-old Hurts is also coming into the season as a married man as he had a secret wedding to Bry Burrows.
If the Eagles are going to repeat they’ll need Hurts to lead them once again. He certainly looked ready in his own way on Thursday night.
