Aaron Rodgers ex-fiancee Shailene Woodley stuns at fashion show amid rumors of Rodgers becoming a Giant
The NFL offseason is officially underway and the biggest rumor circulating is Aaron Rodgers potentially landing on the New York Giants after the 41-year-old's disappointing two-year run with the New York Jets.
One person who remains unaffected by the news is Rodgers' ex-fianceé, Shailene Woodley. The acclaimed actress instead attended the Fall Winter 2025/26 Women's Fashion Show in Milan on March 1, and rocked a fiery fit to boot.
The Divergent starlet, 33, wore a unique trench coat-esque gown with matching boots. "congratulations such a mesmerizing collection," Woodely wrote on Instagram while showing off her attire.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers is back in a relationship after revealing his girlfriend's name during interview show
Woodley and Rodgers broke off their engagement in February of 2022, then amicably ended their relationship that April. In a 2024 interview with Outside Magazine, she admitted that thinking about the relationship still makes her cry.
"I haven't shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry," Woodley stated. "It was not right. But it was beautiful."
Meanwhile, the NFL superstar's team destination in the league remains unknown, but the Giants have emerged as the best possible candidate. NFL insider Ian Rappaport gave insight as to why that was the case during his coverage of the ongoing NFL combine.
"The union between Rodgers and the Giants does make some sense," Rapoport said. "Either way, if they draft a quarterback at one or three or wherever they end up drafting, they probably need some sort of a bridge starter. Aaron Rodgers, you know, is going to have a little chip on his shoulder, wants to prove everyone right, wants to show that he's still got it, still does want to play."
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor