Angel Reese's clean girl aesthetic is soft beauty at its best

The WNBA star shared multiple photos of her fresh-faced look.

Michelle McGahan

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky player Angel Reese arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center.
Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky player Angel Reese arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Angel Reese absolutely bodies on the court — and her makeup beat is no different.

The WNBA star, 22, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, August 19, to share multiple photos of herself rocking a fresh-faced look.

In the selfies, Reese was nearly makeup-free except for a touch of gloss on her lips and mascara on her lashes. The Chicago Sky forward appeared relaxed in the nighttime snaps, in which she was channeling the “clean girl” aesthetic that is defined by a barely-there makeup look with only hints of beauty products to emphasize one’s natural features.

Angel Reese
May 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese prepares to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Reese paired her relaxed beauty beat with an equally as down-to-earth fit, rocking a white cami and a matching white headband.

Her latest look is a far cry from the preppy, professor-esque ensemble she recently shared on Instagram. Her fit was made up of a black matching set: a polo crop top and a matching pleated miniskirt. She donned thick-rimmed glasses and accessorized with black heels and a matching purse to top off the look.

