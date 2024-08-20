Angel Reese's clean girl aesthetic is soft beauty at its best
Angel Reese absolutely bodies on the court — and her makeup beat is no different.
The WNBA star, 22, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, August 19, to share multiple photos of herself rocking a fresh-faced look.
In the selfies, Reese was nearly makeup-free except for a touch of gloss on her lips and mascara on her lashes. The Chicago Sky forward appeared relaxed in the nighttime snaps, in which she was channeling the “clean girl” aesthetic that is defined by a barely-there makeup look with only hints of beauty products to emphasize one’s natural features.
Reese paired her relaxed beauty beat with an equally as down-to-earth fit, rocking a white cami and a matching white headband.
Her latest look is a far cry from the preppy, professor-esque ensemble she recently shared on Instagram. Her fit was made up of a black matching set: a polo crop top and a matching pleated miniskirt. She donned thick-rimmed glasses and accessorized with black heels and a matching purse to top off the look.
