Angel Reese channels preppy professor in black miniskirt, glasses, crop top (PHOTOS)

Chi-Town Barbie brought her fashion A-game to Hollywood for her pregame tunnel fit before the Chicago Sky’s game vs. the Los Angeles Sparks.

Jul 20, 2024: Chicago Sky's Angel Reese during the WNBA All-Star Game
Jul 20, 2024: Chicago Sky's Angel Reese during the WNBA All-Star Game / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
There are always marquee games players circle on their calendars. For WNBA fashion icons like Angel Reese, there are probably cities where they plan a little extra something for their stylish fits.

Los Angeles is one of those cities. So when the Chicago Sky took on the Los Angeles Sparks, Chi-Town Barbie assembled a look that was professor chic with the glamor perfect for Hollywood. (Fellow rookie Rickea Jackson probably won best dressed though with her stunning “Tomb Raider” ensemble.)

The Sky went on to beat the beleaguered last-place Sparks 90-86, with Reese having her usual double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds. As fans still await her 1990s-inspired “apple bottom jeans” outfit, Reese has continued to be on fire with her WNBA pregame tunnel wardrobe.

After the victory, it was all hugs from the Sky rookie sensation, including NBA Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving and his daughter.

Chi-Town Barbie had some Paris Barbie inspiration over the extended WNBA break thanks to the Olympic Games Paris 2024, so it’s no wonder her style game has gone next level.

Imagine Reese’s fit game if the Sky make the WNBA playoffs.

