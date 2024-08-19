Angel Reese Makes More Impressive WNBA History With Another Big Game
The Chicago Sky are 1-2 since returning from the Olympic break, with the latest loss coming in Sunday's 86-68 loss on the road to the Phoenix Mercury.
While the Sky have come out of the break with a losing record, the play of star rookie Angel Reese continues to stand out. Reese recorded her fourth straight double-double on Sunday dating back to the final game of the first half of the season, as she recorded 19 points and 20 rebounds in a losing effort. In doing so, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 20 career double-doubles, a mark that she accomplished in 27 games for the Sky in her first season.
Reese and the Sky are 11-16 on the season, and will continue to make a second half push for the playoffs. Continued strong play out of Reese would go a long way towards making that a reality.
She is averaging 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds on 39.8% shooting in her first season at the WNBA level.