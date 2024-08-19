SI

Angel Reese Makes More Impressive WNBA History With Another Big Game

The Sky rookie continues to impress in year one as a professional.

Mike McDaniel

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) on Aug. 18, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) on Aug. 18, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Chicago Sky are 1-2 since returning from the Olympic break, with the latest loss coming in Sunday's 86-68 loss on the road to the Phoenix Mercury.

While the Sky have come out of the break with a losing record, the play of star rookie Angel Reese continues to stand out. Reese recorded her fourth straight double-double on Sunday dating back to the final game of the first half of the season, as she recorded 19 points and 20 rebounds in a losing effort. In doing so, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 20 career double-doubles, a mark that she accomplished in 27 games for the Sky in her first season.

Reese and the Sky are 11-16 on the season, and will continue to make a second half push for the playoffs. Continued strong play out of Reese would go a long way towards making that a reality.

She is averaging 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds on 39.8% shooting in her first season at the WNBA level.

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/WNBA