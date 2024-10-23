Angel Reese's major hair switch-up and matching fit are straight fire
Angel Reese is one of the most prominent players in the WNBA, and her knack for styling it up off the court is just as on-point as her skills on the court.
The 22-year-old superstar, who plays for the Chicago Sky, dropped some new photos in her Instagram STORY this morning, Wednesday, October 23, that will have her fans talking. Reese is fitted in black shorts and a matching top, pairing the look with a knockout blue and black fitted jacket. What really stands out is Reese's done-up curly hair, a look she credits to her hairstylist @yeikaglow.
Boasting an incredible 4.4 million followers on Instagram Reese constantly captures the attention of her dedicated fanbase. Less than 24 hours ago she stunned her social media audience with a yellow tank-top selfie and turned even more heads with her custom split jersey outfit for the WNBA finals between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx.
Unfortunately for Reese and the Chicago Sky, the team did not make it into the WNBA playoffs this year and watched from the sidelines as the New York Liberty became world champions. She and fellow WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, whose first year in the league also fell short of expectations, will look to bounce back in the 2025 season.
