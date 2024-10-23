Angel Reese glows in sunkissed, yellow tank selfies
Angel Reese has had a busy schedule in recent memory — but it looks like she’s finally getting some time to relax.
Tonight, the Chicago Sky forward shared some fresh new selfies, in which, she maintains a glowing, natural look.
In one photo shared to her Instagram Story, Reese looks calm and relaxed in a yellow tank top, and her lush, flowing curls unfurled. The next photo sees Reese in the mirror, with her the back of her tank top rolled up, as she shows off her lower back.
Reese is enjoying a nice, well-earned break before her schedule picks up again. This upcoming week is set to be a stacked one, as she is dropping a hotly anticipated new episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast. This past weekend, she teased an “Unapologetically Angel” guest appearance by Shaquille O’Neal — making for a killer link-up of two generations of GOATS.
Though Reese’s WNBA rookie season was cut short following a wrist injury, she’s been supporting the ladies through and through. On Sunday night during the WNBA Finals game between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, Reese wore a split jersey of each team, in honor of the Unrivaled league’s co-founders, the Liberty’s Breanna Stewart and the Lynx’s Napheesa Collier.
Whether she’s playing the role of WNBA superstar, Bayou Barbie, or selfie queen, Reese always manages to slay, even in her most natural settings.
