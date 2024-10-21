The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese's custom WNBA Finals split jersey fit is Unrivaled

Chicago Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese pulled up to the WNBA Finals in a custom split jersey representing Unrivaled co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

Josh Sanchez

WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Angel Reese has made multiple appearances since her rookie campaign ended, and she made sure one was the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.

After a brief NFL tour which included stops to watch the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, her hometown Baltimore Ravens in Maryland, and a return to Chicago to take in some Bears action, Reese pulled up to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the decision Game 5 of the Finals.

Prior to attending the game, Reese sent out a call on social media asking if anyone could make her a custom jersey on short notice.

MORE: Angel Reese stuns in Louis Vuitton bikini alongside A'ja Wilson

New York designer Jocelyn Hu came through for the now Barclays Barbie with a split jersey representing Liberty star Breanna Stewart and Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier of the Lynx.

Angel Reese, WNBA Finals, Chicago Sky
Angel Reese/Instagram


MORE: Angel Reese’s next-level fit flex matching private jet celebrating offseason

Angel Reese, WNBA Finals custom jersey unrivaled
Angel Reese/Instagram

The WNBA shared a full look at Reese's courtside fit on social media.

Angel Reese,, WNBA Finals custom jersey
WNBA/X

Reese's custom jersey features the the phrase, "So Unrivaled."

It's a shoutout to the new 3x3 women's basketball league that will tip-off January 2025 in Miami, Florida. The league was co-founded by Stewart and Collier, which is why Reese chose those players. She was previously announced as one of the players in the league.

MORE: Angel Reese praises Sunisa Lee 'beauty' rocking amazing fits together

Reese's record-setting rookie campaign came to an early end due to wrist surgery, but it was still something to be proud of.

Angel Reese, Unapologetically podcast
Angel Reese/Instagram

Despite her season being cut short, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.

We'll get to see her return to the court in a matter of months in Unrivalred.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank

Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie

Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand

Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin

Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion