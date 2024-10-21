Angel Reese's custom WNBA Finals split jersey fit is Unrivaled
Angel Reese has made multiple appearances since her rookie campaign ended, and she made sure one was the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.
After a brief NFL tour which included stops to watch the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, her hometown Baltimore Ravens in Maryland, and a return to Chicago to take in some Bears action, Reese pulled up to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the decision Game 5 of the Finals.
Prior to attending the game, Reese sent out a call on social media asking if anyone could make her a custom jersey on short notice.
New York designer Jocelyn Hu came through for the now Barclays Barbie with a split jersey representing Liberty star Breanna Stewart and Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier of the Lynx.
The WNBA shared a full look at Reese's courtside fit on social media.
Reese's custom jersey features the the phrase, "So Unrivaled."
It's a shoutout to the new 3x3 women's basketball league that will tip-off January 2025 in Miami, Florida. The league was co-founded by Stewart and Collier, which is why Reese chose those players. She was previously announced as one of the players in the league.
Reese's record-setting rookie campaign came to an early end due to wrist surgery, but it was still something to be proud of.
Despite her season being cut short, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
We'll get to see her return to the court in a matter of months in Unrivalred.
