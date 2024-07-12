The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese gets care package from Reese's as double-double streak continues

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese received a care package from Reese's as her double-double streak continues and fans clamor for a sponsorship.

Josh Sanchez

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Angel Reese fans have been asking for a sponsorship, and it seems like one could be coming.

After the double-double queen wore Reese's-themed sneakers on the court and dubbed her fanbase the "Reese's Pieces," Angel received a special gift in the mail.

Following a brief road trip for the Sky, Reese took to social media to share a care package was sent.

It was previously reported that Reese and Hershey's are in discussions for a deal.

In the Chicago Sky's game against WNBA Commissioner's Cup champion Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, June 30, Reese showed her love for the candy with some Reese's-themed Reebok Solutions.

The sneakers were custom-painted by local Chicago artist Marvin Baroota, who has been customizing Reese's sneakers all season.

Reese extended her double-double record to 15 consecutive games on Thursday night.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

2H2H: Ranking most baller 2024 ESPY fits: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae, Livvy Dunne

Well then: Meghan Markle shines in white gown, survives awkward joke at 2024 ESPYs

2H2H: Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)

2H2H: Angel Reese gets gift from Sky owner after breaking WNBA record

Aww: Vanessa Bryant, daughters haver adorable, heartwarming summer holiday

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News Feed Page