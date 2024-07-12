Angel Reese gets care package from Reese's as double-double streak continues
Angel Reese fans have been asking for a sponsorship, and it seems like one could be coming.
After the double-double queen wore Reese's-themed sneakers on the court and dubbed her fanbase the "Reese's Pieces," Angel received a special gift in the mail.
Following a brief road trip for the Sky, Reese took to social media to share a care package was sent.
It was previously reported that Reese and Hershey's are in discussions for a deal.
In the Chicago Sky's game against WNBA Commissioner's Cup champion Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, June 30, Reese showed her love for the candy with some Reese's-themed Reebok Solutions.
The sneakers were custom-painted by local Chicago artist Marvin Baroota, who has been customizing Reese's sneakers all season.
Reese extended her double-double record to 15 consecutive games on Thursday night.
