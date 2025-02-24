The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese's sizzling white top and custom A5 chain has fans calling her beauty 'not fair'

The WNBA superstar is known for her stunning fits — and her latest sent her social media following into a frenzy.

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena.
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Angel Reese is one of the biggest names in women's basketball, but she's also cementing her legacy by putting together fantastic fits for her large social media following. Well, the WNBA superstar has done it again.

Reese, 22, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 23, and shared a photo of her done up in a sizzling white ab-baring top and her custom A5 necklace. She captioned the post with, "Sincerely yours, A5."

It didn't take long for Reese's 4.7 million Instagram followers to flood the comments section and shower the Chicago Sky player with compliments. 

Angel Reese
Angel Reese shares a glamor shot on Instagram / Photo Credit: Angel Reese on Instagram

"It's honestly not fair," wrote one fan.

A second person wrote, "ATEEEE."

Another person gushed, "Hair & Makeup is GIVING, but…….These eyebrows have me in a chokehold!!!!!!"

"Geeeezus," wrote a fourth. 

The post has been liked 151,078 times in less than 24 hours. 

Angel Reese
Angel Reese shares a glamor shirt through her IG stories / Photo Credit: Angel Reese on Instagram

On top of sharing her personal looks, Reese has also been dropping some stunning attire ahead of Unrivaled games, where she plays for the Ros BC. Her latest scorcher was donning an insane half-shoulder half-sweater combo.

Reese wore a colorful head scarf on February 17, which she showcased in a steamy mirror selfie.

Suffice to say, Reese's insane fashion statements don't appear to be slowing down and will only increase once the 2025 WNBA season begins this May.  

