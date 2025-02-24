Angel Reese's sizzling white top and custom A5 chain has fans calling her beauty 'not fair'
Angel Reese is one of the biggest names in women's basketball, but she's also cementing her legacy by putting together fantastic fits for her large social media following. Well, the WNBA superstar has done it again.
Reese, 22, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 23, and shared a photo of her done up in a sizzling white ab-baring top and her custom A5 necklace. She captioned the post with, "Sincerely yours, A5."
It didn't take long for Reese's 4.7 million Instagram followers to flood the comments section and shower the Chicago Sky player with compliments.
"It's honestly not fair," wrote one fan.
A second person wrote, "ATEEEE."
Another person gushed, "Hair & Makeup is GIVING, but…….These eyebrows have me in a chokehold!!!!!!"
"Geeeezus," wrote a fourth.
The post has been liked 151,078 times in less than 24 hours.
RELATED: Angel Reese, Notre Dame star Olivia Miles link at historic Unrivaled game
On top of sharing her personal looks, Reese has also been dropping some stunning attire ahead of Unrivaled games, where she plays for the Ros BC. Her latest scorcher was donning an insane half-shoulder half-sweater combo.
Reese wore a colorful head scarf on February 17, which she showcased in a steamy mirror selfie.
Suffice to say, Reese's insane fashion statements don't appear to be slowing down and will only increase once the 2025 WNBA season begins this May.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock