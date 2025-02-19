WNBA star Angel Reese wears insane shoulder-pad, half-sweater Unrivaled fit
Angel Reese continues to change the game with her fashions.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, ahead of the Unrivaled game between the Rose BC and the Vinyl BC, Reese arrived to the arena wearing a colorful, futuristic fit. The look consisted of a cream-colored crop top, accentuated with large, pointy shoulder pads. Underneath the crop top was another cropped white shirt, revealing her midriff.
She also wore orange pants which, which contained a print of belts stacked upon each other. On the knees of the pants were prints of cut holes in the fabric, and at the bottom appeared to be a replication of rolled-up denim.
This fit may have made for quite an illusion, but there’s no questioning Reese’s skills on the court tonight. By the end of tonight’s game, Reese had scored a total of 16 points. She also nailed 15 rebounds throughout the night. The Rose BC won the game 61-55.
While Reese keeps a busy schedule between basketball games and practices, and her business partnerships, she never loses her focus. Perhaps her protein-packed Angel Reese special at McDonald’s, which launched this month, is to thank.
Reese will once again take to the court this Friday, Feb. 21, as the Rose BC faces the Lunar Owls. Fans can tune into the game at 7:15 ET on TNT or stream the game via Max.
