Angel Reese, Notre Dame star Olivia Miles link at historic Unrivaled game
Angel Reese put on a show to kick off Week 5 of the Unrivaled women's 3x3 basketball league season, leading Rose BC to an upset win over Lunar Owls, who entered the game as the lone unbeaten team in the league.
Reese had a historic performance, recording the first 20/20 game in league history with 22 points and 21 rebounds against the Owls, led by WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and Unrivaled co-founderNapheesa Collier.
After the game, Reese linked up with a college basketball star and top WNBA prospect, which left Chicago Sky fans dreaming of a pairing this spring.
MORE: Angel Reese slays stunning all-black fit ahead of historic Unrivaled game
Reese shared a selfie with Notre Dame star guard Olivia Miles, one of the top candidates for the National Player of the Year award after leading the Fighting Irish to the No. 1 ranking.
What a duo.
MORE: Angel Reese stuns in sultry leopard-print bikini selfie
Unrivaled also shared a photo of Miles kicking it with Reese and Rose guard Chelsea Gray after the game at Wayfair Arena in Miami.
Let the fan-fiction begin.
This season, the 5-foot-10 senior is averaging 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, and has recorded several triple-doubles throughout her senior campaign.
Chicago Sky holds the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, which takes place on Monday, April 14.
