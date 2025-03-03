Angel Reese swoons over TCU star Hailey Van Lith's major career achievement
Hailey Van Lith's time in Dallas with the TCU Horned Frogs has exceeded expectations. Not only has she re-established herself as one of the top guards in the nation after a disappointing season with the LSU Tigers in 2024, but she is now a Big 12 champion.
Van Lith is in her final year of eligibility and at her third school, and is having her best season since earning first-team All-ACC honors at Louisville.
To wrap up the regular season, Van Lith helped lead the Horned Frogs to the Big 12 regular season championship. TCU celebrated the big win on social media over the weekend with a photo of Van Lith and her teammates holding the trophy.
MORE: TCU star Hailey Van Lith stuns in denim miniskirt, luxury bag
It is the first time the TCU women's basketball team has won the Big 12 title.
One person who was quick to support Van Lith was former LSU teammate Angel Reese, who has been one of Van Lith's strongest supporters during her time in Baton Rouge.
Van Lith has been open about her struggles during her time at LSU, and Reese was among those closest to her on the team.
MORE: Hailey Van Lith rocks schoolgirl look with pigtails, glasses at Mavs game
It's great to see the bond is still going strong.
This season, the senior guard is averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
Up next for Van Lith and the No. 10 Horned Frogs will be the Big 12 Tournament, where they will enter as the top seed in their final preparations for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
