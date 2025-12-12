Ann Michael Maye has emotional note to Patriots’ Jahlani Tavai’s wife’s tragic news

New England Patriots star linebacker Jahlani Tavai missed the team’s the game in Week 12 for personal reasons. Now we know the tragic reasons why as his wife Kalei Mau shared on social media.

Jahlani Tavai (48) missed Week 12 to be with his wife. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Tavai’s wife suffered a rare blood infection and had to be hospitalized where she was induced into a coma on November 20 for six days. Unfortunately, Kalei lost the baby girl they had named Ka ua she was pregnant with. She shared her heartbreaking testimony on Instagram.

”GOD IS THE TRUTH AND IM HIS LIVING PROOF. I am so grateful for my life and my purpose is now more clear than ever. Been to heaven and back to love on my loved ones a little longer and to live for God and my baby angel Ka ua Tavai🤍 Thank you for all the prayers & Aloha. Thank you to all the incredible doctors & loving nurses at Mass General Hospital that help save my life. Thank you to my New England Patriots family for supporting us every way you could, this is such a special team I’m honored to be a part of. Thank you to my Ohana for staying hopeful, having faith, being strong for me, & never leaving my side. I love you all so very much. I’m home now healing and still processing but with a grateful heart. God bless & Aloha always🤎”

Fortunately mom is doing ok with her own health while dealing with his tragedy.

The comments flooded in for her and the family on her post, including Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael Maye who wrote, “We love you SO much Kalei!!!! You are so strong and God is so good!!! ❤️.”

Kalei Mau Tavai/Instagram

Tavia returned in the Week 13 win over the New York Giants and had two solo tackles.

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai played with a heavy heart vs. the New York Giants. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Prayers up for the Tavai family during this challenging time. Everyone should be rooting for him Sunday vs. the Buffalo Bills.

