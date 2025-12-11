Patriots QB Drake Maye clarifies whether to call his wife Ann or Ann Michael
In this story:
Not to brag about we were way ahead of the curve on Ann Michael Maye.
Now a certified TikTok and social media sensation thanks to her baking videos, especially with her "Bakemas" series, which has now hit Day 9 (peppermint chocolate chip cookies are on the menu), New England Patriots superstar quarterback Drake Maye's wife is starting to give him a run for his money as most popular Maye in the Boston DMA.
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann stuns with Patriots WAGs at New England holiday party
Maye was asked about his childhood sweetheart's overnight fame, and of course the second-year breakout NFL MVP candidate was ecstatic for her.
"It's been awesome," Maye said on his weekly appearance on WEEI. "[She's] in her little journey doing 'Bakemas' right now. I get to do the good part of trying all her stuff she bakes. I try to bring some leftovers into the building."
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
It's Ann Michael, not Ann
Pats fans have started giving her many adorable nicknames like "Queen of the North," but Maye, where he and his wife both grew up in North Carolina, wants everyone to know that it's Ann Michael, not Ann.
Awkward pause... we've been calling her Ann this whole time!
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann rocks awesome Patriots sweater as QB interrupts TikTok
"I think people up north kinda struggle with the double name," Maye said. "Her name’s a double name, Ann Michael, so hopefully people figure that out. But, she’s a superstar. She’s been a big addition for me being up here and living with me.”
To be fair, Mrs. Maye has already told us she'd rather be called Ann Michael, politely of course, at a charity event. But we didn't listen.
Now her husband has also made it clear. It's Ann Michael, you rude yankees.
So, will she still acknowledge us if we just call her Ann, or Queen of the North? Also, Josh Allen's wife, A-list actress and fashion influencer Hailee Steinfeld, might have a word to say about the latter one.
We'll let y'all figure that one out on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills come to town in the highly anticipated AFC East sequel.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.