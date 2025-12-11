Patriots QB Drake Maye clarifies whether to call his wife Ann or Ann Michael

Not to brag about we were way ahead of the curve on Ann Michael Maye.

Now a certified TikTok and social media sensation thanks to her baking videos, especially with her "Bakemas" series, which has now hit Day 9 (peppermint chocolate chip cookies are on the menu), New England Patriots superstar quarterback Drake Maye's wife is starting to give him a run for his money as most popular Maye in the Boston DMA.

Dec. 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Maye was asked about his childhood sweetheart's overnight fame, and of course the second-year breakout NFL MVP candidate was ecstatic for her.

"It's been awesome," Maye said on his weekly appearance on WEEI. "[She's] in her little journey doing 'Bakemas' right now. I get to do the good part of trying all her stuff she bakes. I try to bring some leftovers into the building."

#Patriots QB Drake Maye on his wife Ann Michael Maye:



It's Ann Michael, not Ann

Ann Maye/Instagram

Pats fans have started giving her many adorable nicknames like "Queen of the North," but Maye, where he and his wife both grew up in North Carolina, wants everyone to know that it's Ann Michael, not Ann.

Awkward pause... we've been calling her Ann this whole time!

"I think people up north kinda struggle with the double name," Maye said. "Her name’s a double name, Ann Michael, so hopefully people figure that out. But, she’s a superstar. She’s been a big addition for me being up here and living with me.”

To be fair, Mrs. Maye has already told us she'd rather be called Ann Michael, politely of course, at a charity event. But we didn't listen.

Now her husband has also made it clear. It's Ann Michael, you rude yankees.

Ann Michael Maye, aka Queen of the North | Ann Maye/TikTok

So, will she still acknowledge us if we just call her Ann, or Queen of the North? Also, Josh Allen's wife, A-list actress and fashion influencer Hailee Steinfeld, might have a word to say about the latter one.

We'll let y'all figure that one out on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills come to town in the highly anticipated AFC East sequel.

Dec. 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

