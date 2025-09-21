Arch Manning’s mom mad about his touchdown celebration taunt in Texas win
The expectations on redshirt sophomore Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning before the season started were almost impossible for him to live up to. While it’s been a tough start for the nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning and preseason Heisman favorite, he had himself a day in Saturday’s win over the Sam Houston State BearKats — although he took a touchdown celebration a little too far.
Manning threw for 309 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and ran for two scores during the 55-0 victory.
On one play after running it in, he celebrated by taunting the Sam Houston State defender who was on the ground in the end zone.
It was not his finest moment for the usually humble and chill Manning. After the game he addressed what happened and revealed his mom Ellen was upset about it.
"Probably a little much there, my mom was pretty mad about that...I think it was some built up frustration from the past few weeks" Here’s his interview below.
What did dad Cooper Manning think?
This all came a week after Longhorns fans booed Manning for his poor throws vs. UTEP.
Arch no doubt was letting out his frustrations, and as one teammate said after the game he got his “swagger” back. He likely won’t celebrate like that again, though, after mom got mad at him. He’ll have a week off to think about it before traveling to face the Florida Gators on October 4.
