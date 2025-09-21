Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in burnt-orange heels, miniskirt for Texas game
The Texas Longhorns haven’t looked like the preseason’s No. 1 team yet, but coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian certainly hasn’t disappointed with her game-day fits. Her stunning look on Saturday vs. the Sam Houston State Bearkats will be tough to top.
The 39-year-old stylist and new mom was a game-day hit all last season with looks like her all-white denim cowgirl winner in the playoffs. She’s continued to be on fire this season with her white minidress for the home opener while standing in the end zone, and her burnt-orange perfection head-turner.
The couple had their first child in April, a boy named Amays, and beside being a mom, Loreal is still crushing her job. She just traveled to an NFL game for work in another eye-catching look.
Before this week’s game, Loreal posted a heart-warming photo of Steve, 51, with their child.
She then strolled into Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, vs. Sam Houston State like boss while flexing her legs in a jaw-dropping miniskirt look, burnt-orange heels, all while rocking a new hairstyle.
That’s a “W” for the Sarkisians before the game even kicked off.
It’s her best look of the season so far, which is already full of many memorable ones.
