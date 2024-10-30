The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend cosplays as the former NFL coach for Halloween

Jordan Hudson decided to dress up like the multi-time Super Bowl winner for the holiday.

Bill Belichick celebrates after Super Bowl LI where the New England Patriots vs The Atlanta Falcon at NRG Stadium, Houston.
One doesn't often think of Bill Belichick when one thinks of Halloween season. That didn't stop Jordan Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of the legendary NFL coach, from cosplaying as the eight-time Super Bowl Champion for the upcoming holiday.  

Hudson took a trip to Disney World this week with a group of friends and dressed up in one of Belichick's more iconic looks when he was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants in the 1980s. Photos have emerged of Hudson's outfit per TMZ, which featured white shorts, a throwback Giants tee, and even included her mimicking Belichick's stance. 

Jordan Hudson cosplaying as Bill Belichick / TMZ

This is already the second time this week that this particular nostalgic fit of Belichick has been mentioned. The 72-year-old coach appeared on the ManningCast for the October 28 Monday Night Football game between the Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the show hosts Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, along with special guest Lawrence Taylor –who famously played for the Giants in the 80s –poked fun at Belichick for his outdated style. 

As for Hudson, her relationship with Belichick seems to be stronger than ever. He recently posed for her cheerleading team, and this latest cosplay effort seems to have only been done out of love. 

