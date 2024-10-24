Bill Belichick poses for 24-year-old girlfriend's cheerleading team
While former New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick no longer works as a head coach, he remains closely tied to the game. Not only does the eight-time Super Bowl champion work as analyst on "Inside the NFL," he also hosts the podcast, "Coach with Bill Belichick."
When the 72-year-old isn't talking about football, he's spending quality time with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24. Last weekend, the couple made a trip to West End Creamery, visiting a corn maze in Massachusetts.
After keeping their relationship under wraps for nearly two years, Belichick and Hudson's romance became public over the summer. Back in March, Belichick skipped the NFL Combine to attend a cheerleading competition in Maryland, TMZ reported. At the time, however, it wasn't clear why he was there.
Now, Belichick is not shy about supporting Hudson's cheer squad. Hudson posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of Belichick rocking a Bridgewater State Cheeleading National Champions shirt while doing his best bear pose.
Hudson wrote, "@billbelichick is on team @bsu_cheerleading. #DontPoketheBear #DemandingRespect."
The previous day, Hudson showed off the national championship ring she earned while she a member of the squad. In the post, she called out Boston radio personality Winnie Akoury of “Billy & Lisa in the Morning” for demeaning the Division III squad.
Hudson posted on Instagram, "I would like to extend an invitation for you to attend the winter try-out for the 8x National Champion Cheerleading Program @BSU_Cheerleading. And, since you are SO confident that you could make the team, (as you stated LIVE on the air (twice)); I’d love for you to bring a @Kiss108 camera crew to film your undeniable domination of our pathetic little DIII cheerleading program. 🤗."
