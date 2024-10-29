Bill Belichick roasted for 80s fit by Peyton Manning, Lawrence Taylor
While Monday Night Football was a good game between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, the moment of the night was on ManningCast.
Former NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick is a regular on the show featuring Peyton Manning and brother Eli Manning with special guests like Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor on Monday.
Belichick coached Taylor as the defensive coordinator of the Giants from 1985-1990, and was with the team since 1979. Together they’d go on to win two Super Bowls. But when Peyton pulled up an old photo of Belichick from practice with then head coach Bill Parcells, he asked Taylor, “what was higher: their expectations or their shorts?”
Taylor and Eli cracked up, and Taylor commented, “I don’t know. Look at Bill (Belichick) all tight and everything.”
Taylor is considered by many as the greatest linebacker ever to play, having revolutionized the game as a sack artist with 132.5 — second all time. Belichick would go on to win six Super Bowls as a head coach with the New England Patriots.
Belichick, 72, is enjoying retirement with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, even posing for her cheerleading squad. The only question that matters is what does she think of his 80s fit? Maybe he should bring them back.
