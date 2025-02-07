Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson hit up Bourbon Street after NFL Honors roast
The NFL Honors ceremony was quite the event, but leave it to legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson to steal the show.
Hudson first turned heads on the red carpet with a revealing silver gown, while Belichick, who is now head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team, rocked a burgundy suit.
Then, once the couple was inside of the storied Saenger Theater in New Orleans, they became a target of Snoop Dogg.
"I've been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember, what was it... Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet," Snoop joked.
Snoop got a good lick in on the Dallas Cowboys, Belichick, and Hudson at the same time.
But don't feel too bad for the couple, because after the awards ceremony was over, they hit up the Bourbon Street bars to knock back a few Hurricanes.
DailyMail.com reports the couple pulled up to tourist hotspot Pat O'Briens, an Irish pub, to enjoy the signature Hurricanes which are made from a "secret house Hurricane Mix."
It seems like they had a good night.
