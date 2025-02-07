Cowboys Super Bowl drought roasted with Bill Belichick girlfriend joke
The NFL Honors ceremony was held on Thursday night ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, and it was not lost on anyone that the Dallas Cowboys would once again be absent from the game.
Dallas has not returned to the NFC Championship since 1996 when the team went on to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.
That's nearly 30 years since Jerry Jones' team has returned to glory, so naturall, Snoop Dogg decided to make that a talking point when he delivered his opening monologue.
MORE: Micah Parsons willing to make sacrifice for Cowboys to land Myles Garrett
Snoop roasted the Cowboys' lack of recent championship success with a joke that took aim at legendary head coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson. The 72-year-old Belichick and 24-year-old Hudson were seated next to each other which led to an incredible on-camera reaction when Snoop cracked his joke.
"I've been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember, what was it... Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet," Snoop joked.
Ouch.
MORE: Micah Parsons finds comfort in Cowboys 'resetting' this offseason
That joke hits home on several levels, but that's what it takes to deliver a good a joke. And what a way to officially put the nail in the coffin of the Cowboys' 2024 season.
The Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show, so get your popcorn ready.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys