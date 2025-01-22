Jordon Hudson posts cheerleader uni photo ready for bf Bill Belichick’s UNC gig
Jordon Hudson is Bill Belichick’s No. 1 cheerleader.
The 24-year-old beauty queen and the 72-year-old North Carolina Tar Heels coach make quite the team with her UNC fits while pitching Nike, and her kissy selfie while promoting the powder blue.
Hudson not only is the 2024 Miss Maine USA runner-up, she was a college cheerleader at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts where she won a national championship. Even Belichick posed to honor the Bears cheerleading team for Hudson.
After posting an old photo of her cheerleading days back in March, Hudson brought it back on her Instagram because the post “aged remarkably well.” Here’s then Jordon Isabella in a cheer pose while in college.
Belichick would definitely smile at that. She just needs to now wear the UNC cheerleader uniform and hit the recruiting trail.
While rumors have swirled around Belichick’s contract and his sneaky out clause, Hudson and the coach seem very happy together. On New Year’s, she even revealed they’ve been together a lot longer than media outlets have reported. She’s also one of a very few who have gotten the coach to smile in public.
With cheerleader looks like these, it’s easy to see why the coach would crack a smile and pose like this.
