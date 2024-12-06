Bill Belichick's girlfriend, who is 48 years younger, heats up red carpet in stunning dress
The red carpet is a time for getting all dazzled up, and no one understood the assignment better than Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson.
The power couple, who are 48 years apart, both attended the American Museum of National History's 2024 Music Gala in New York on Thursday, December 5. Belichick, 72, donned a fancy black tuxedo while Hudson, 24, rocked a stylish black cocktail dress with silver sequence. She completed the look by putting her hair up in a bun.
Belichick and Hudson first began dating back in 2021 when Hudson was still in college, and have been going strong ever since. The former cheerleader even cosplayed as the legendary NFL coach earlier this year from his days as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants in the 1980s.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend cosplays as the former NFL coach for Halloween
While Belichick finished up his NFL coaching career in 2023, that doesn't mean he isn't still a hot commodity in the world of football. The multi-time Super Bowl winner reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job of the North Carolina Tar Heels, with some even believing he'll end up as the coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
One thing is certain, Hudson appears to be by Belichick for the long haul.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game
Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement