The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, who is 48 years younger, heats up red carpet in stunning dress

Jordan Hudson looked stunning next to the legendary 72-year-old head coach.

Joseph Galizia

After 24 seasons as the New England Patriots' head coach, Bill Belichick is trying his hand as a TV analyst.
After 24 seasons as the New England Patriots' head coach, Bill Belichick is trying his hand as a TV analyst. / Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK

The red carpet is a time for getting all dazzled up, and no one understood the assignment better than Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson.

The power couple, who are 48 years apart, both attended the American Museum of National History's 2024 Music Gala in New York on Thursday, December 5. Belichick, 72, donned a fancy black tuxedo while Hudson, 24, rocked a stylish black cocktail dress with silver sequence. She completed the look by putting her hair up in a bun. 

Belichick and Hudson first began dating back in 2021 when Hudson was still in college, and have been going strong ever since. The former cheerleader even cosplayed as the legendary NFL coach earlier this year from his days as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants in the 1980s.

RELATED: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend cosplays as the former NFL coach for Halloween

While Belichick finished up his NFL coaching career in 2023, that doesn't mean he isn't still a hot commodity in the world of football. The multi-time Super Bowl winner reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job of the North Carolina Tar Heels, with some even believing he'll end up as the coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes. 

One thing is certain, Hudson appears to be by Belichick for the long haul.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie

Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game

Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom

Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner

Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News