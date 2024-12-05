Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Interviews for UNC Job
New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick has been viewed as a top potential candidate for NFL coaching vacancies during the upcoming offseason. However, there has been a new twist that could end up taking Belichick off of the market.
No one had thought about the idea that Belichick could end up taking his coaching talents to the college football level.
According to a report from Grant Hughes of 247 Sports, Belichick has interviewed with the North Carolina Tar Heels for their head coaching opening.
"Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick interviewed for the head coaching vacancy at North Carolina this week, Inside Carolina first reported Thursday," Hughes wrote. "He's among a group of candidates the Tar Heels have spoken with since firing Mack Brown on Nov. 26, a list that Inside Carolina reports includes Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall and Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, among others. Inside Carolina first reported Sunday the initial contact between Belichick and UNC officials.
Belichick becoming the next head coach at North Carolina would send a massive shockwave throughout the college football world.
During the 2024 college football season, the Tar Heels ended up finishing with a 6-6 record. Clearly, that wasn't the kind of year that they were hoping to have, which led to the firing of Mack Brown.
Bringing in Belichick would instantly make North Carolina one of the most intriguing landing spots for top recruits around the country. His presence alone could end up making the Tar Heels a championship contender in the near future.
Throughout his NFL head coaching career, Belichick has compiled a record of 302-165. He won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and is viewed by most as the best NFL head coach of all-time.
Now, he could very well be looking to expand his legacy by finding elite success at the college level.
Only time will tell, but this is something to monitor very closely in the coming days.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!