Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson’s icy rock outshines risqué skimpy gown
Bill Belichick gave girlfriend Jordon Hudson a ring for the NFL Honors 2025 event, but not the kind that meant a wedding.
The former New England Patriots six-time Super Bowl champion coach and new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Hudson made a stunning appearance for the NFL’s award ceremony.
While names like Josh Allen and his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld made a splash with their entrances and her engagement ring, the 72-year-old Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend certainly turned heads at the awards event in New Orleans, Louisiana.
RELATED: Jordon Hudson, 24, sneakily only shares UNC’s Bill Belichick’s love note redacted
Hudson, who is the 2024 Miss Maine runner-up and has crushed looks like her naughty Christmas fit, rocked a skimpy gown while Belichick had the red coat on.
But what really stood out was Belichick flaunted his Super Bowl rings, but gave one of the six to Hudson.
RELATED: 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson pens soul-baring 'love' note to Bill Belichick
Belchick pulled up like a straight OG, which he should. At least he could spare a ring. After all he wore five of them.
Snoop Dogg took notice of the couple with an epic roast at the show.
What better recruiting material for the coach than Hudson in that dress and Snoop Dogg roasting him.
The legendary coach and Hudson have been together longer than even thought, and seem to have a true connection. On Thursday, they definitely grabbed everyone’s attention with her fit and her ring.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top