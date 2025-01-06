Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson is pageant queen in ‘Miss America’ gown
Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson is no stranger to beauty pageants having competed in several, but she was a spectator at the 2025 Miss America pageant on Sunday in a dress that could’ve won.
Hudson was the first runner-up in the 2024 Miss Maine USA pageant in March and a contender for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA going back to 2019. She was also a cheerleader in college at Bridgewater State University and even had Belichick cheer on a team she coaches.
Hudson, who moved with Belichick in his coaching move to the North Carolina Tar Heels, has flaunted her beauty pageant looks like in her “naughty” Christmas fit, and her dress on the red carpet of gala event that even had Belichick smiling.
After shocking everyone with a New Year’s post that revealed the real dating timeline with the 72-year-old coach, Hudson attended the big Miss America event in Orlando, Florida, where she truly stunned in her gown.
Hudson rocked that look. Miss Alabama and former cheerleader Abbie Stockard took home the crown, but she would’ve had some competition from Hudson.
Hudson can now turn her attention to helping Belichick — a former six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots — recruit to UNC.
